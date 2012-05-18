BRIEF-Element announces TSX approval of normal course issuer bid
* Element Fleet Management Corp - bid will be funded using existing cash resources
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Canada's National Energy Board expects the average cost of regular gasoline to be between $1.20 and $1.35 per litre this summer, mirroring last summer's range.
- Several Canadian fund managers are queuing up for a slice of Facebook Inc's initial public offering, ignoring critics who suggest the stock could be an expensive bust. CI Investment Inc's Boston-based Cambridge Advisers unit has placed an order for a million shares of the social media giant.
NATIONAL POST
- The Quebec government is aiming for the pocketbook to help stamp out the turbulent student crisis that is rocking the province.
FINANCIAL POST
- If G20 nations ignore reforms agreed upon last fall in Cannes, the world economy will be 8 percent, or $6-trillion, poorer by 2015, the Bank of Canada says.
- Investors are now on pace to reduce their gold holdings for a third straight month, marking the longest bullion selloff since 2004.
