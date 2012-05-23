May 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- American intelligence officials supplied vital information in the early days of the investigation that climaxed with the arrest of an accused spy inside Canada's top-secret naval signals centre, sources say.

- Montreal police brought the hammer down on student demonstrators, enforcing a controversial law that brought tens of thousands into the streets in a protest earlier in the day that drew international support.

Reports in the business section:

- More than 4,800 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd employees have gone on strike, stopping freight shipments. The strike by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference began at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

- Bank of Nova Scotia's landmark red tower in downtown Toronto has been sold for $1.27-billion, the highest price yet paid for a Canadian office building.

NATIONAL POST

- The newly elected Redford government is expected to introduce a mysterious bill during a brief sitting of the legislature this week. The legislation, dubbed Bill 1, would focus on one of the campaign promises made during the recent election.

FINANCIAL POST

- Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal and other Canadian lenders will post higher profit in the fiscal second quarter as a firming economy fuelled loans to consumers and businesses.