* Private equity funds have cash to deploy
* Private equity funds seeking exits for mature assets
* M&A is preferred exit, IPO market mostly still
By Pav Jordan
TORONTO, Nov 24 Market turbulence won't likely
dissuade a wave of Canadian merger and acquisition activity in
coming months as private equity funds deploy piles of cash on
new investments and seek buyers for their mature assets,
experts say.
Strategic buyers might stimulate further dealmaking as
boards and CEOs come under pressure to spend billions in
capital saved since the global economic crisis and face limited
alternatives for organic growth.
"If credit markets co-operate, we'll see a huge jump in
sponsor to sponsor (fund to fund) activity in the next 12 to 24
months," said Jim Fasano, a vice-president at the Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the nation's largest
pension fund administrators.
The comments, made to a Canadian Venture Capital and
Private Equity (CVCA) conference this week, were surprisingly
bullish in light of the bleak global economic environment, with
the prospects of slowing demand from China and the threat of a
new recession in Europe.
Fasano estimated huge demand for so-called exit activity -
where funds sell their investments or take them public - in
2012, with some $1.5 trillion of assets to monetize globally.
"A lot of people are going to be seeking realizations," he
said. "There are some very cash-rich corporates out there with
limited prospects for organic growth."
SURVEY SHOWS OPTIMISM
According to an informal survey released at the CVCA event,
entitled Investing and Exiting in Turbulent Times, 80 percent
of members expect Canadian industry investments to be equal to
or greater than those of the previous six months, despite the
global market uncertainty.
The survey, from Nov. 9-18, showed 43 percent of
respondents expect more investments in the next six months than
in the previous period. The poll of 95 respondents did not cite
a margin of error.
The survey showed investors expect to sell at least one
portfolio company through the M&A market in the next six
months, although only 9 percent expect to exit an investment
through an initial public offering.
M&A activity could be further supported by healthy access
to debt markets, especially important in private equity
transactions that are typically dependent on leverage.
"It's a good sellers' M&A market," Daniel Daviau, head of
Canadian investment banking at Canaccord Genuity, told the CVCA
seminar. "We are seeing really strong strategic interest."
Separately, a report on Thursday by consulting firm PwC
showed that, even with continued economic uncertainly in the
United States, Canadian firms are acquiring more U.S. companies
than vice versa.
The report attributed the trend to the perception that the
United States is still a safer investment than Europe, as well
as access to low-cost capital, a larger scope of M&A
opportunities and a desire to replace public market exposure
with private market exposure.
(Reporting by Pav Jordan; editing by Rob Wilson)