RPT-France, India to cooperate in fighting climate change
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 21 Canada still welcomes foreign direct investment despite the federal government's refusal late last week to approve the C$5.17 billion ($5.17 billion) acquisition of Progress Energy Resources Corp by Malaysian state oil company Petronas [PETR.UL}, the country's finance minister said on Sunday.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told CTV's "Question Period" program proposed acquisitions needed to be correct and that Canada's industry minister can impose conditions on any transactions.
However, he said in the transcript of the interview that Industry Minister Christian Paradis and the companies were continuing discussions on satisfying the government's concerns with the deal.
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
ST PETERSBURG, June 2 The State Bank of India expects to complete a planned share sale by year-end, probably through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), bank Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said on Friday.