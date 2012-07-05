* Toronto home sales down 13 pct, Vancouver falls 27 pct
* Prices rise, but analyst sees softness
* Government has tightened lending rules
By Cameron French
TORONTO, July 5 Home sales in two of Canada's
biggest markets slowed sharply in June from the year before,
offering more evidence that the country's lengthy real estate
boom is softening.
Sales in Toronto, Canada's largest city, slumped 13 percent
from June 2011, the Toronto Real Estate Board said on Thursday.
That decline paled in comparison to the 27 percent plunge in
sales in Greater Vancouver, the country's priciest real estate
market, where sales hit a 10-year low.
"Overall conditions have trended in favor of buyers in our
marketplace in recent months," said Eugen Klein, president of
the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver, which released the
sales data on Wednesday.
Canada's housing market avoided a U.S.-style crash, and has
continued to strengthen since 2008 on the back of low interest
rates.
Signs of softness in Vancouver emerged last year, but
Toronto has continued to push ahead. Analysts worry that the two
markets, where new condominium towers crowd the skylines, could
represent the leading edge of a severe correction.
"I think what we're seeing in Vancouver will be coming to
Toronto," said CIBC World Markets analyst Benjamin Tal.
Year-over-year prices rose in both markets - up 1.7 percent
in Vancouver and up 8.3 percent in Toronto. The average price in
Toronto was C$554,077 ($546,500). The Vancouver board did not
provide an average price.
But Tal said prices may soon weaken too.
"Prices tend to lag sales by four to six months, so what
we're seeing now is really an indication of prices starting to
fall in the next quarter or two," he said.
There were 3,520 sales in Toronto in June, down from 4,053 a
year earlier. In the Greater Toronto Area, which includes
surrounding cities and towns, sales dropped 5.4 percent to 9,422
from 9,959.
Greater Vancouver sales totaled 2,363 in June, down from
3,262 a year earlier.
Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty has tightened
mortgage rules four times in an effort to slow the market and
avoid a sharp correction or crash.
Most recently, Flaherty announced in June the government
would cut the maximum length for government-backed mortgages to
25 years from 30 years.