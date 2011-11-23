* Some protesters leaving, some vow to stay
* Police methodical, calm in early efforts
* Court upheld right to evict on Monday
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, Nov 23 Police began clearing tents
from the Occupy Toronto protest in a downtown park on Wednesday
in a still-peaceful move to end the weeks-long encampment, but
some demonstrators chained themselves inside barricaded tents
and vowed to stay.
Backed by a court order, police arrived at the park at dawn
and began removing unoccupied tents and garbage, while some
protesters screamed at them, some sang and played guitar, and
others dug in for an expected stand-off and forcible removal.
"The police have actually been quite cordial; this is
unlike any eviction I've seen. The police are actually being
cooperative in terms of helping us protect our belongings,"
said Darryl Richardson, 28, a protestor who said he had been on
site since the first day of the occupation.
The scene, anticipated since a court upheld an eviction
order on Monday, mirrors developments across North America,
where police are evicting protesters from public spaces in an
attempt to end Occupy protests against social and financial
inequality.
The Toronto site was calm as dozens of protesters and media
watched police clear unoccupied tents, avoiding for now several
larger structures where demonstrators have vowed to remain.
Protesters linked arms around one large library tent, while
others gathered nearby to sing "Give Peace a Chance" in a
gazebo. Heavy rain and freezing temperatures overnight have
made the park a muddy and wet protest site.
Protesters first set up shop in Toronto's St. James Park on
Oct. 15, following the lead of Occupy Wall Street protesters in
New York's Zuccotti Park.
There were no arrests as the police worked, and union
members supporting the protest helped dismantle some of the
large yurts that had been donated.
Dozens of uniformed police lined up along one side of the
park but the authorities seemed intent on maintaining a low-key
tone, dressed in yellow windbreakers rather than riot gear.
The protest has drawn criticism for the toll it has taken
on the park and surrounding neighborhood. After five weeks
patches of mud and bare ground have replaced once-abundant
grass, and pieces of cardboard and other refuse were scattered
among the fallen leaves.
The court ruling upheld city of Toronto bylaws prohibiting
tents and shelters in parks and stating that parks must be
vacated between midnight and 5:30 a.m. (1030 GMT).
A judge ruled the protesters' decision to take over the
park without first consulting local residents was not in line
with protections under Canada's Charter of Rights and
Freedoms.
Toronto is Canada's largest city and the home of the
country's financial industry, which has put the spotlight on
the St. James Park protest. But similar demonstrations have
sprung up in other cities.
(Writing by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Frank McGurty)