* Canada mounted strong campaign to keep ICAO in Montreal
* ICAO has been based in Montreal since 1947
OTTAWA, May 24 Qatar has dropped a bid to move
the headquarters of the International Civil Aviation
Organization from Montreal to Doha, Canadian and ICAO officials
said on Friday.
Qatar last month proposed that the organization leave
Montreal, where it has been based since it was created as a U.N.
agency since 1947.
"Pleased to confirm Qatar has withdrawn its bid to move ICAO
HQ from Montreal," Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird said on
Twitter.
Losing ICAO would have been a diplomatic embarrassment for
Canada and Baird had campaigned hard against the idea.
ICAO spokesman Anthony Philbin said the Qatari embassy in
Ottawa had sent a letter late on Thursday announcing it was
withdrawing the bid. He said the letter gave no reasons.
No one at the Qatari embassy was immediately available for
comment on Friday.
The French-language La Presse newspaper said Qatar had
argued that Montreal - in the eastern province of Quebec - was
too far from Europe and Asia and suffered cold winters.
La Presse, citing Qatari briefing notes, said the wealthy
Gulf state also complained Canada made it hard for delegates to
get visas and said Canadian taxes were too high.
The lease on ICAO's current Montreal headquarters runs out
at the end of 2016 and the organization is in talks with Canada
to extend that to 2036.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)