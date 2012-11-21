Nov 21 A controversial plan to build a massive
quarry north of Toronto that was backed by a major U.S. hedge
fund has been dropped, according to a company statement on
Wednesday.
The Highland Cos said it was withdrawing its application to
develop a quarry in Melancthon Township, just north of Toronto.
Boston's Baupost Group, led by the value investor Seth
Klarman, has an undisclosed stake in Highland and will continue
to be an investor in the company, according to Highland
spokeswoman Lindsay Broadhead.
Highland said it will stop work on building a train corridor
in the area. The company also said its president, John Lowndes,
has resigned and has no further involvement with the company.
Highland said that while it believed the quarry would have
brought economic benefits to the area, "we acknowledge that the
application does not have sufficient support from the community
and government to justify proceeding with the approval process."
The quarry would have produced crushed limestone, a building
material and ingredient in concrete. But the project faced
strong opposition from the area's wealthy retirees and local
farmers and from the environmental lobby.
The quarry would have extended below the water table, and
its operators would have had to pump 600 million liters of water
each day to keep the mine, and later rehabilitated farmland,
from becoming a lake.
Highland, a major potato producer, said it will continue to
focus on its farming operations.