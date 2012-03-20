* Sees budget gap of C$1.5 bln in 2012-13, then balance
* Deficit for 2011-12 will be C$3.3 bln
* New unit created to invest in mining projects
OTTAWA, March 20 Quebec will balance its budget
by 2013-14 after running a deficit of C$1.5 billion ($1.5
billion) in 2012-13, the government of the Canada's second most
populous province said in its budget on Tuesday.
Quebec Finance Minister Raymond Bachand told the provincial
legislature that the deficit for the fiscal year 2011-12 would
come in at C$3.3 billion, or C$500 million less than forecast a
year ago. The deficit includes an C$850 million contribution to
the Generations Fund, which was established in 2006 to repay the
gross debt.
The budget forecasts economic growth in the French-speaking
province of 1.5 pct in 2012 and 1.9 pct in 2013, well below the
national average forecast by the Bank of Canada.
Bachand also announced the creation of a new unit,
Ressources Quebec, to take equity interests in promising mining
projects. It will also advise the government on management of a
new fund called Capital Mines Hydrocarbures (Hydrocarbons)
dedicated to underground resources.
"These investments will enable us, as companies' partners,
to enjoy a larger share of the profits while taking on part of
the associated risk," Bachand announced.
Ressources Quebec will manage an equity portfolio of C$1.2
billion when fully implemented.