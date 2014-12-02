BRIEF-China Citic Bank's Q1 net profit up 1.7 pct y/y
April 25 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd * Says Q1 net profit up 1.7 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2q09Unm Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
OTTAWA Dec 2 The Canadian province of Quebec reaffirmed on Tuesday that it plans to balance its books in the 2015-16 fiscal year after a series of deficits, and said it would raise taxes on financial institutions temporarily to help it achieve its goal.
In the provincial Liberal government's update on Quebec's economic and financial situation, Minister of Finance Carlos Leitao also forecast a deficit of C$2.35 billion ($2.06 billion) for 2014-15, unchanged from the forecast in the government's June's budget.
"We are determined to return to a balanced budget in Quebec as of next year," said Leitao, a former bank economist. The Liberals came to power in last April's provincial election and promised to balance the books by 2015-16.
The government also announced a temporary surtax on financial institutions that will last through March 2017, to be applied to wages paid by banks and other financial institutions and on the premiums insurance companies receive. This will bring in C$42 million in 2014-15 and C$125 million in 2015-16.
It will also raise to 3 percent from 2 percent the capital tax on insurance companies that is applicable to the personal insurance premiums they collect. This should bring in C$42 million in 2014-15 and C$128 million in 2015-16.
($1=$1.14 Canadian) (Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Randall Palmer; Editing by Diane Craft; and Peter Galloway)
* Tata AIG General Insurance partners with Rubique for general insurance product offerings Source text: (Mumbai: Tata AIG General Insurance Company (Tata AIG) entered into a strategic agreement with Rubique to be its corporate agent for selling general insurance products on its platform. Rubique is a one-stop online marketplace, providing technology-enabled end-to-end solutions to facilitate the financing needs of individuals and SMEs. The partnership will offer a range of general insurance poli