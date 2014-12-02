BRIEF-Skyfame Realty announces resignation of executive director
* Jiang jing has tendered his resignation as an executive director Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pvAw2V] Further company coverage:
OTTAWA Dec 2 The Canadian province of Quebec on Tuesday reaffirmed its plan to return to a balanced budget in 2015-16, as had been forecast in its budget earlier in the year.
In its update on the province's economic and financial situation, Quebec Minister of Finance Carlos Leitao also forecast a deficit of C$2.35 billion ($2.06 billion) for 2014-15, unchanged from June's budget.
(1 US dollar = 1.1401 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Randall Palmer; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Jiang jing has tendered his resignation as an executive director Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pvAw2V] Further company coverage:
April 25 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd * Says Q1 net profit up 1.7 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2q09Unm Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)