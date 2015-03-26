QUEBEC CITY, March 26 The Canadian province of Quebec said on Thursday it will balance its budget in 2015-16, as promised, after running six consecutive years of deficits.

The budget estimated a 2014-15 deficit of C$2.35 billion ($1.88 billion), in line with what had been projected in its fiscal update last December. ($1 = 1.2470 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Allison Lampert, writing by Leah Schnurr; editing by Andrew Hay)