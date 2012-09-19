* Pension fund to work to keep "decision centers" at home
* New government says future of Quebec is sovereignty
* Separatist government has only minority of seats
* New finance minister says deficits must be the exception
OTTAWA, Sept 19 New Quebec Premier Pauline
Marois, who fought the U.S. takeover bid for home-improvement
chain Rona Inc, said on Wednesday that the role of
Quebec's pension fund should be strengthened to keep corporate
headquarters in Quebec hands.
The separatist leader made the comments as she named former
academic Nicolas Marceau as finance minister in her new
government, telling him that part of his mandate was "to restore
order to our public finances."
She said Marceau would also propose revisions to the mandate
of the province's pension fund, the Caisse de depot et placement
du Quebec, so that it would promote economic development and
work to "keep the strategic decision-making centers here."
Even before she took power, the Caisse had taken an
increased stake in Rona, which is headquartered in Quebec,
during the C$1.8 billion ($1.86 billion) bid by the U.S.-based
Lowes Cos Inc, which has since been withdrawn.
Marois reiterated the goal of her party to make Quebec an
independent country, though her hands are tied by the fact that
her Parti Quebecois does not control a majority of seats in the
Quebec legislature.
"We have the conviction that the future of Quebec is that of
a sovereign country," said Marois, victor in the Sept. 5
provincial election.
"More than that, it appears to us that to remain a province
of Canada constitutes an unacceptable risk for Quebec."
The separatists lost referendums on independence in 1980 and
1995. Her government will be unable to launch a third plebiscite
because both major opposition parties have said they would not
give it the required backing for such a vote. Her minority
government is not expected to last much more than 18 months.
The new provincial finance minister, Marceau, was first
elected in 2009 to the Quebec legislature and served as the
Parti Quebecois' finance spokesman. La Presse newspaper quoted
him this month as saying: "A (fiscal) deficit is not normal. It
must be the exception."