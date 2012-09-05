BRIEF-CalAtlantic Group reports upsizing and pricing of $350 mln of senior notes
* Calatlantic Group, Inc. Announces upsizing and pricing of $350 million of senior notes due 2027
Sept 4 Quebec Premier Jean Charest conceded that his ruling Liberals had lost Tuesday's election in the French-speaking Canadian province, ending nine years in power.
Preliminary results show that the separatist Parti Quebecois won enough seats to create a minority government.
"We accept and respect this choice (by voters)," Charest told supporters in his home town of Sherbrooke, saying he had called Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois to congratulate her.
* Calatlantic Group, Inc. Announces upsizing and pricing of $350 million of senior notes due 2027
* Coach - pricing of senior unsecured notes for amount of $1 billion, consisting $400 million amount of 3.000 pct senior unsecured notes due 2022