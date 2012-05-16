* Students storm university building in Montreal

By Leila Lemghalef

MONTREAL, May 16 Striking Quebec students stormed into a Montreal university on Wednesday in a face-off with those who want to go to class, as the government met to consider a crackdown against a 14-week dispute that it says could slow the economy.

Some 155,000 people - more than a third of the college and university students in the predominantly French-speaking province - are striking to protest against a steep rise in what are some of the lowest tuition fees in north America.

Although most of the demonstrations are peaceful, students have clashed with police at times. Last week the Montreal subway had to be closed after protesters set off smoke bombs during the morning rush-hour.

Eyewitnesses said around a hundred protesters charged into one of the University of Quebec in Montreal's campus buildings on Wednesday, barging into classrooms and telling students to leave. The university had earlier won an injunction against the demonstrators in an effort to keep classes open.

The strikers, many of them masked, chanted slogans such as "Injunctions won't make us fold".

Officials admit they are worried about the possible impact on the Quebec economy, and on tourism, which is especially important in centers like Montreal and Quebec City, the picturesque provincial capital.

"We are very concerned by this question ... some groups are trying to undermine the economy of Montreal and there is a limit to peoples' patience," Finance Minister Raymond Bachand told the National Assembly. He blames what he calls anti-capitalists and Marxists for the troubles.

The cabinet of Liberal premier Jean Charest met to consider its next step in a crisis that this week prompted the resignation of the province's education minister.

A possible option is a special law that would keep the colleges and universities open, Quebec media says.

The crisis is putting more pressure on Charest, who is already on the defensive over allegations of corruption and links between political parties and the mafia.

Polls show the Liberals trail the separatist Parti Quebecois, which seeks independence for Quebec. The party says Charest has not done enough to solve the dispute peacefully.

"He's soft on corruption and tough on the students," Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois told the National Assembly.

The strikers are unhappy about plans to increase annual tuition fees by C$1,625 ($1,610) over the course of five years, a 75 percent hike. Tuition fees are now C$2,168 a year, just over a third of the average U.S. public education cost.

Michelle Courchesne, the new education minister, met student representatives twice on Tuesday said their tone had hardened.

"There isn't much emphasis being put on compromise... I will soon report to my cabinet colleagues and the government will judge what decisions it has to take," she said on Wednesday.

Although Quebec students have a history of taking their grievances to the streets and Montreal is no stranger to riots, some tourism officials fear the scenes of violence could deter visitors from the crucial U.S. market.

The website of the U.S. consulate in Montreal urged U.S. citizens to avoid the demonstrations, saying "bystanders can quickly be caught up in unforeseen violence" and in some cases detained by police.

City officials said visitors had little chance of ending up in trouble.

"These pictures that you see on television are being broadcast elsewhere, so of course it has an effect on the city of Montreal's reputation," said councilor Michael Applebaum.

"The city is a very safe city. What the (consulate) is saying is that if you're traveling to Montreal, do not get involved in the demonstrations, and to keep a lookout for demonstrations," he told Reuters.

