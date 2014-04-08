OTTAWA, April 7 The anti-separatist Quebec
Liberal Party was elected on Monday to form a majority
provincial government, eliminating the possibility of a new
referendum on separation from Canada for several years, two
television networks projected.
They projected that the Quebec Liberals, who had warned
incessantly about the dangers of another referendum, trounced
the separatist Parti Quebecois, which had called the election on
March 5 in a bid to win a majority government themselves.
The networks' projections said the Liberals were on track to
take a majority of the 125 seats in the provincial legislature.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)