Sept 4 Security guards abruptly rushed the leader of Quebec's separatist party from the stage after an armed man shot and injured two people outside the Montreal venue where she was speaking.

Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois - whose party had just won a narrow victory in provincial elections - later returned to the stage to say a security incident was to blame.

RDI television showed pictures of police arresting a man with a rifle outside the venue where Marois had been speaking. It also showed a large fire at the back of the building.