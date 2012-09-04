* Separatist PQ set to end 9 years of Liberal rule
* PQ won't say when next independence referendum will be
* Markets set to brush off result, waiting for budget
By Leila Lemghalef
QUEBEC CITY, Quebec, Sept 4 Quebecers were
voting on Tuesday in an election that looked set to hand victory
to the separatist Parti Quebecois, which wants the resource-rich
French-speaking province to break away from Canada.
Polls show that the left-leaning Parti Quebecois, which has
twice held unsuccessful referendums on independence, will end
nine years of rule by the federalist Liberals of Premier Jean
Charest.
Although PQ leader Pauline Marois is promising another
independence referendum when the time is right, that could be
years away. A CROP poll last week showed only 28 percent of
Quebecers back the idea of breaking away from Canada.
Marois says she would concentrate instead on the economy, in
particular tackling the province's large debt, imposing higher
tax and royalty rates on mining firms and making foreign
takeovers of Quebec companies more difficult.
"Charest was in power for nine years, he had his chance.
It's time for a change," said 60-year-old voter Andre Tetreault
after casting his ballot for the PQ in Quebec City.
The election pits the PQ against the Liberals and the newly
created right-of-center Coalition for the Future of Quebec
(CAQ) Two other smaller separatist parties are also on the
ballot, and vote splitting means the final result is hard to
call.
The PQ could well end up with a minority of seats in the
provincial legislature, meaning it would have to rely on other
parties to govern.
Polls close at 8 p.m. eastern (0000 GMT Wednesday) and first
results could be known within two hours. Quebec has a population
of 7.8 million, compared with 34.5 million for all of Canada.
Nomura Global Economics analyst Charles St-Arnaud said that
given the current lack of enthusiasm for independence, even a PQ
majority victory would not cause much market unrest.
"I think that the election result will be more noise than
anything else," he said in an e-mail. "We could see a slight
depreciation of the Canadian dollar and a widening of spreads,
but nothing meaningful. What will matter more for spreads will
be the first budget."
Under the Liberals, who want Quebec to stay part of Canada,
relations with the federal government in Ottawa have been
relatively stable since 2003.
That would change under a PQ government since Marois has
made clear she wants a quick meeting with Conservative Prime
Minister Stephen Harper to demand he give Quebec overall control
of immigration policy and unemployment insurance.
Harper has often railed against Quebec separatists, and if
he refuses to cooperate with Marois, that could boost support
for the idea of independence.
The CAQ says it would freeze all talk of a referendum for a
decade and focus on the economy. CAQ leader Francois Legault
used to be a PQ cabinet minister but says his views have changed
and he would vote against independence for Quebec.
"This is an historic day. A new era is starting, one where
we can set aside squabbles about referendums," he said.
The CAQ started the election in a distant third place but is
now tied with the Liberals.
"Before we didn't have a choice. If you didn't like one
(party) you tried the other ... you were trapped like a rat,"
said Quebec City resident Louise Petit, 56, after voting for the
CAQ.
The Liberals won three successive elections from 2003 to
2008 but became increasingly unpopular amid allegations of
corruption in the construction industry that might be linked to
the financing of political parties.
In May of this year, the Liberals brought in a tough law to
combat student protests against planned tuition hikes. Lawyers
and trade unions denounced the law as dictatorial and Marois
promised to scrap the hikes if she wins.
When the 125-seat provincial assembly was dissolved, the
seats were divided as follows:
Liberals -- 64
PQ -- 47
CAQ -- 9
Quebec Solidaire -- 1
Option Nationale -- 1
Independents -- 2
Vacant -- 1