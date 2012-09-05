Sept 4 The separatist Parti Quebecois won enough
seats in a Quebec election on Tuesday to create at least a
minority government in the predominantly French-speaking
Canadian province, private broadcasters TVA and CTV predicted.
TVA said the Parti Quebecois had won or was leading in 61
seats, almost enough to win a majority of the 125 seats in the
provincial legislature.
The Parti Quebecois wants independence for the predominantly
French-speaking Canadian province. Previous Parti Quebecois
governments held province-wide votes on breaking away from
Canada in 1980 and 1995, but both failed, and the most recent
poll shows only 28 percent of Quebecers back independence.