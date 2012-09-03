* Polls show separatist Parti Quebecois in lead
* PQ would raise personal taxes, mining royalties
* PQ eyes C$10 bln fund to take stakes in Quebec firms
By Rita Devlin Marier and Cameron French
MONTREAL/TORONTO, Aug 31 Quebec's separatist
Parti Quebecois, tipped by polls to win the Sept. 4 provincial
election, has stirred emotions across Canada and outside the
country with its call for independence for the mostly
French-speaking province.
But it is the left-leaning party's proposed fiscal changes
that have raised the most concern within Quebec's business
community. The PQ wants to balance the budget by increasing
mining royalties and boosting income taxes on individuals, while
canceling unpopular electricity and tuition fee hikes.
The fiscal plan "does add some uncertainty to the formula
here without a doubt if the PQ are in power," said Karl Moore, a
business professor at Montreal's McGill University.
Uncertainty is not what most Quebec business leaders want.
The province's resource-driven economy, which depends heavily on
foreign investment for growth, grew just 1.7 percent last year,
lagging most of Canada.
Still, a recent poll shows the PQ holding about 32 percent
support, ahead of the newly created Coalition for the Future of
Quebec (CAQ) and the incumbent Liberals, who have been polling
in the mid to high 20s.
That suggests the PQ could form a minority government,
ending a nine-year Liberal reign.
Party leader Pauline Marois, a career politician, calls her
framework "responsible and rigorous" and vowed to balance the
budget by next year as the governing Liberals also promise.
"It's very important for me to manage our finances
responsibly. That is without doubt why our engagements are the
least costly of all parties," she told reporters last week,
outlining a program that would amount to net new spending of
C$992 million ($1.0 billion) over five years.
Key to the PQ plan to balance the budget is an increase to
the tax burden on individuals and mining companies.
The party plans to cut the personal income tax exemption for
capital gains to 25 percent from 50 percent, and halve income
tax credits on dividends. It would also create two higher-income
tax brackets starting at C$130,000 and C$250,000.
HIGHER ROYALTIES
Once considered the world's most mining-friendly
jurisdiction, Quebec is still considered among the best for
miners despite tax rates that are higher than many other
jurisdictions.
Under a new system, the province would impose royalties of 5
percent on the gross value of all mining output and slap a 30
percent surtax on any mining profits over an 8 percent return on
the investment.
Current mining duties are 16 percent of an operator's
profit, and the PQ says its new mining regime would generate an
additional C$388 million in revenue over five years, which it
would put towards the province's debt.
The party would also establish a C$10 billion fund that
would take stakes in Quebec companies and discourage foreign
takeovers.
That would undoubtedly add uncertainty to Lowe's Cos Inc's
C$1.8 billion bid for Canadian home improvement chain
Rona Inc.
The offer has already become a political football in the
election campaign, as Rona is based in Boucherville, Quebec, and
about half of the company's 30,000 employees work in the
province.
The move to limit takeovers could also deter investment from
the large foreign companies that dominate the global mining
industry, one of Quebec's biggest industrial sectors.
Companies such Cliffs Natural Resources, Rio Tinto
and Xstrata own stakes in companies or projects
in the province, but may be wary of putting in additional money
if they stand to lose profits to the government.
"They will not move, but they will certainly reduce the pace
of their investment if the government that is elected is not
able very rapidly to reassure the business community, because
right now they are worried," said Yves-Thomas Dorval, president
of the Conseil du Patronat, Quebec's biggest business lobby.
Mining companies contacted by Reuters declined to comment on
the risks that could come out of the election.
THIRD REFERENDUM
Against the economic backdrop, the party's signature
position - separating the French-speaking province from the rest
of Canada - has receded as an issue.
Marois has said she would only hold a separation referendum
if she felt sure of victory, and with polls showing less than 40
percent of Quebeckers support separation, a vote is unlikely in
the near future.
Even so, the past experience of Quebec's flirtations with
separation are enough to keep the business community on edge.
The Parti Quebecois' first provincial election victory in
1976 triggered a corporate exodus from Quebec that saw longtime
Montreal-based companies such as Royal Bank of Canada
and Bank of Montreal decamp to Toronto, which is now
home base for much of corporate Canada.
That led to Quebec's first separation referendum in 1980,
which was handily defeated. But a second vote in 1995 came
within a sliver of passing, with the separatists winning 49.4
percent of the vote.
The close call led to another business chill that sent
unemployment higher, hammered home values in Montreal, and
contributed to the Canadian dollar's precipitous decline during
the 1990s, as foreign investors eyed the country with unease.
This time, the Canadian currency has been stable, and has
indeed risen over the last three months as the election race has
gained momentum.
INVESTORS NERVOUS
Quebec bond yields have risen in comparison to Government of
Canada bonds, suggesting investors see rising risks, but
analysts say these moves might also be due to a wave of student
protests that have disrupted life in Montreal this summer.
"The markets in the past, they've always been a little bit
nervous when there's been a Quebec election just because of the
sovereignty issue always pops up," said Michael Yake, Moody's
analyst for Quebec.
"We do expect stability, even coming out of the election at
this point in time."
However, not all are so sanguine. In a note entitled "Quebec
Election: Handle With Care," PIMCO portfolio manager Ed Devlin
warns that Quebec bond investment could suffer if foreign buyers
feel politicians are calling into question the province's fiscal
union with Canada.
Those risks could extend well beyond bond investors,
particularly among foreign players who are not familiar with the
normal ebb and flow of the sovereignty movement in Quebec,
McGill's Moore said.
"Most business people, particularly global multinationals...
are nervous when the idea of separatism arises," he said.