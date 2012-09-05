BRIEF-CalAtlantic Group reports upsizing and pricing of $350 mln of senior notes
* Calatlantic Group, Inc. Announces upsizing and pricing of $350 million of senior notes due 2027
MONTREAL, Sept 5 One of the people shot by a gunman in the Montreal building where Quebec's separatist leader was speaking has died, police said on Wednesday.
The man entered the Metropolis theater and shot two people as Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois was addressing supporters in the wake of a narrow victory in a provincial election on Tuesday. Marois was not hurt.
* Calatlantic Group, Inc. Announces upsizing and pricing of $350 million of senior notes due 2027
* Coach - pricing of senior unsecured notes for amount of $1 billion, consisting $400 million amount of 3.000 pct senior unsecured notes due 2022