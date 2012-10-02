* Newly formed gov't proposes to scrap health levy
* Plan would boost taxes on rich, cut cap gains exemption
* Think tank says rich would find ways to avoid tax
* Ruling Parti Quebecois may reconsider any tax increase
TORONTO, Oct 2 Quebec's plan to scrap a general
health levy and pay for it by boosting taxes on the rich could
cut provincial government revenues by C$800 million ($810
million) a year, according to a study released on Tuesday by a
conservative Canadian think tank.
The minority government, formed by the separatist Parti
Quebecois after Sept. 4 elections, promised to scrap a flat
C$200 health-care tax. To compensate for the lost revenue, it
wants to increase taxes on high earners and cut exemptions on
capital gains to 25 percent from 50 percent.
The government, which has promised to balance the budget
while also reversing planned university tuition fee increases,
has said it might revisit the plan raise taxes after receiving a
number of complaints.
In its study, the C.D. Howe Institute said taxpayers faced
with the threat of higher levies would likely take steps to
lower their taxable income.
"The proposed increases would create much less new tax
receipts than the government expects," according to Alexandre
Laurin, Associate Director of Research at the institute.
He said Quebec should not expect federal government
transfers to make up for any shortfall in provincial tax
revenues.
"Over the long term, declining economic activity and
investment would lead to the relative impoverishment of Quebec
society," said Laurin.