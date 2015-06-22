OTTAWA, June 22 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
said on Monday that it is cooperating with a new federal
safety investigation, following allegations raised in a media
report that it parked a train carrying dangerous goods on a
mountain slope in the western Canadian province of British
Columbia, without applying adequate brakes.
The federal transport department confirmed that it had
obtained a search warrant to investigate the alleged events from
February 2015.
"I leave it to my investigators to follow up with complaints
that they receive and concerns that they hear of and do their
due diligence and I'm glad that they're following through,"
Canadian Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said on Monday in an
interview.
The department's search warrant alleged that a CP manager
ordered staff to leave the trains unattended on the evening of
Feb. 14-15 without adequate brakes above the town of Revelstoke,
the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.
The incident occurred as CP workers were launching a strike
that would end on Feb. 16 when the union and management agreed
to arbitration.
"CP is cooperating fully with Transport Canada and will
continue to do so," Martin Cej, a spokesman for CP, said. "As
the investigation is ongoing, we have no further comment."
Raitt said railway safety rules were updated last October by
the Canadian government because it takes these matters
seriously. It had issued an emergency order in October,
requiring railway operators to increase measures in place to
prevent runaway trains.
The order was responding to recommendations from the federal
watchdog, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, as part of
its investigation into the 2013 train crash that killed 47
people and destroyed buildings in the Quebec town of
Lac-Megantic.
The Canadian transport and environment departments also
filed new charges on Monday against several individuals and two
companies in connection with the Lac-Megantic accident -
Montreal Maine & Atlantic Canada Railway Ltd and its affiliate,
the Montreal Maine & Atlantic Canada Co. - for allegedly
violating federal railway safety and environmental laws. [ID:
nL1N0Z813U]
(Reporting by Mike De Souza; Editing by Leslie Adler)