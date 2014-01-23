BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says tender conditions for Delek takeover offer satisfied
OTTAWA Jan 23 Canada's Transportation Safety Board on Thursday said rail companies should quickly phase out the kinds of older oil tanker cars that were involved in a fatal disaster last year in Quebec.
"The rail industry is moving to a new standard and that's a good thing but a long and drawn out phase out of older model cars simply isn't good enough," TSB chair Wendy Tadros told a news conference.
She spoke shortly after the TSB recommended tougher standards on all DOT-111 tanker cars, not just the new ones.
* Appointment of Mr. Luca benedetto to position of chief financial officer ("cfo"), replacing current cfo. This is a non-board position