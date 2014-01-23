OTTAWA Jan 23 Canada's Transportation Safety Board on Thursday said rail companies should quickly phase out the kinds of older oil tanker cars that were involved in a fatal disaster last year in Quebec.

"The rail industry is moving to a new standard and that's a good thing but a long and drawn out phase out of older model cars simply isn't good enough," TSB chair Wendy Tadros told a news conference.

She spoke shortly after the TSB recommended tougher standards on all DOT-111 tanker cars, not just the new ones.