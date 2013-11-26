By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Nov 26 Canada, where 47 people died in a
tanker train crash in July, is not doing enough to ensure rail
safety thanks to inadequate audits, ill-trained staff and too
little focus on high-risk railroads, an official watchdog said
on Tuesday.
The damning report from Auditor-General Michael Ferguson
revealed a series of problems at the federal transport ministry,
which is supposed to check that the 31 railways it oversees have
effective safety management systems.
There was not enough focus on high-risk railroads or "the
most significant safety risks" and there were weaknesses in
collecting data and auditing railroads, the report said.
"Transport Canada needs to address significant weaknesses in
its oversight of safety management systems," Ferguson said in
the report, adding the ministry was taking too long to resolve
significant safety issues.
The government promised to act on the recommendations.
"I've told Transport Canada officials that the public expect
better of them," Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said in a
statement. She said later she had told senior civil servants:
"We need to move forward and fix this for the Canadian public."
Ferguson, who examines government spending and performance,
completed his audit on June 28, days before a train carrying
fuel oil derailed and exploded in the Quebec town of
Lac-Megantic on July 6.
Extending the period of the audit to include Lac-Megantic
would have delayed the report by at least two years while safety
officials probe the accident, Ferguson's staff said.
Safety systems that the railways were told to introduce in
2001 to cut down on the risk of accidents include safety
policies, risk control strategies and training.
But Ferguson said Transport Canada completed only 26 percent
of its planned safety audits over the three years to March 31,
2012, and did not know whether its inspectors even had the
required skills to do the job.
He told a news conference that Transport Canada's system of
checks was "not robust enough to know that the companies are
doing what they need to do to make sure their safety systems are
working as they should be."
The official opposition New Democrats said the Lac-Megantic
crash and Ferguson's report showed the Conservative government
had "failed lamentably" to ensure the railways were safe.
The blast in Lac-Megantic focused attention on rapidly
rising volumes of crude-by-rail shipments across North America
as pipelines fill to capacity.
Federal railways carry more than 50 percent of goods
transported by land in Canada, the world's second largest
country. The network has 44,000 km (27,300 miles) of track.
Yet a check of completed safety audits showed information
was missing on railway firms' own risk assessments, on sections
of track used in transporting dangerous goods and on the
condition of railway bridges, the report said.
In many cases, when Transport Canada ordered a firm to take
corrective actions it did not check if the work had been done.
Mark Winfield, an associate professor at York University in
Toronto who researches public safety regulation, said the report
raised "very fundamental questions" about Transport Canada's
effectiveness as a regulator.
Ferguson said Transport Canada had not assessed whether its
current workforce had the required skills to carry out audits.
Many had not received enough training.
This is particularly relevant, since 40 percent of
inspectors will be eligible for retirement by 2015.
Transport Canada has already ordered that two qualified
personnel run any train hauling dangerous goods in future. The
train that exploded in Lac-Megantic had a single engineer.
Canada's two big railroads - Canadian Pacific Ltd
and Canadian National Railway Co - both said in the
wake of the disaster that they were reviewing safety standards.
Neither had any immediate comment on the report.