OTTAWA Dec 13 Canada is looking at classifying
crude oil as a higher-risk dangerous good requiring emergency
response plans for shipping by rail following a train accident
that leveled the heart of a Quebec town in July, a government
official said on Friday.
The federal government's transport department will draft
proposed regulations in February to require emergency response
assistance plans for the transportation of crude oil, said Jan
O'Driscoll, a spokesman for Transport Minister Lisa Raitt.
The derailment of a runaway train in Lac-Megantic, Quebec,
in July killed 47 people in North America's deadliest rail
accident in two decades.
The accident heightened attention on the oil-by-rail sector,
which has grown enormously in the last several years as
pipelines failed to keep pace with rapidly rising oil production
in Alberta, North Dakota and elsewhere.
The new regulations would require a detailed plan for how a
shipper would respond to an accident. Such plans would not deal
with whether oil tanker cars should be strengthened and would
not prevent oil from moving through cities and towns.
A federal working group that includes representatives from
the oil and rail industries and from the municipalities is to
recommend by the end of January what would be needed in such
emergency plans.
The government expects to draft proposed regulations the
following month. It is possible different emergency plans would
be required for different kinds of crude, depending on the
volatility of the oil.
The accident in Lac-Megantic resulted in putting the railway
responsible, the Montreal Maine & Atlantic, into bankruptcy
protection.