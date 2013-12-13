By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA Dec 13 Canada is considering classifying
crude oil as a higher-risk, dangerous product requiring
emergency response plans for shipment by rail following a train
accident that leveled the heart of a Quebec town in July, a
government official said on Friday.
The federal government's transport department will draft
proposed regulations in February to require emergency response
assistance plans for the transportation of crude oil, said Jan
O'Driscoll, a spokesman for Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said.
The derailment of a runaway train in Lac-Megantic, Quebec,
in July killed 47 people in North America's deadliest rail
accident in two decades.
The accident heightened attention on the oil-by-rail sector,
which has grown enormously in recent years as pipelines have
failed to keep pace with rapidly rising oil production in
Alberta, North Dakota and elsewhere.
The new regulations would require a detailed plan for how a
railroad would respond to an accident. Such plans would not deal
with whether oil tanker cars should be strengthened and would
not prevent oil from moving through cities and towns.
Separately, investigators from Raitt's department searched
the Saint John, New Brunswick, offices of refiner Irving Oil on
Friday as part of a probe of whether rail safety rules had been
followed ahead of the Lac-Megantic disaster. The train that
derailed had been destined for Irving's refinery in Saint John.
Ashley Kelahear, a spokeswoman for Raitt, declined to give
more details.
An Irving spokeswoman confirmed government investigators had
made requests regarding its operations. "We continue to fully
cooperate with them, complying with all requests for
information. Operations remain normal," said Samantha Robinson.
The accident in Lac-Megantic pushed the railroad
responsible, the Montreal Maine & Atlantic, into bankruptcy
protection.
In regard to upcoming regulations, a federal working group
that includes representatives from the oil and rail industries
and municipalities is to recommend by the end of January what
would be needed in such emergency plans.
The government expects to draft proposed regulations the
following month. It is possible different emergency plans would
be required for different kinds of crude, depending on the
volatility of the oil.
Brian Stevens, national rail director for the labor union
Unifor, said he expects new regulations would require a
different placard be placed on tanker cars to specify their
contents.
But he said the government should go further and require
tanker cars be strengthened.
"It still doesn't address one of the fundamental issues,
that this product is in the wrong container... And because of
that, a placard isn't going to prevent the puncture," said
Stevens, a qualified rail car mechanic who has a certificate for
the transportation of dangerous goods.
The Lac-Megantic train included DOT-111 cars, which carry
liquids. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has said
older models of DOT-111 are vulnerable to leaks and explosions.