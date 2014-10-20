By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 20 Spot crude-by-rail
volumes are down in Canada as traders and marketers including
Glencore PLC are deterred by stronger heavy oil prices
that have erased arbitrage opportunities to ship cheap crude
from landlocked Alberta to higher-priced U.S. markets, industry
sources said.
Since early August, heavy Canadian crude's discount to U.S.
futures has narrowed to about half of what it was last year,
barely covering rail shipping costs, mainly due to extra demand
to fill Enbridge Inc's new pipeline to flow the
Canadian glut to U.S. Gulf Coast refining hub.
The international commodities group Glencore no longer ships
Canadian crude by rail, one industry source said. A Glencore
spokesman declined to comment.
A senior executive at a Canadian crude-by-rail loading
operator said his company is loading about 90 percent of volumes
under long-term contracts versus 10 percent short-term
contracts, defined as less than three months. He said it is
usually a 70/30 split.
Midstream companies like Gibsons Energy Inc are
also moving more crude under long-term contracts. Strobel
Starostka Transfer Canada Ltd said its loading sites in Alberta
were operating below capacity after marketers pulled back from
spot transactions.
That is not to say crude-by-rail is in decline. Western
Canadian rail uploading capacity for crude oil is expected to
exceed 1 million barrels per day by the end of 2015, according
to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.
Canada exported 163,000 bpd in the second quarter of 2014,
National Energy Board data showed, and two major crude-by-rail
terminals have come online since then.
But marketers, who jumped into rail to exploit price
arbitrage opportunities, are being replaced by producers and
integrated refiners, such as Suncor Energy and Cenovus
Energy.
These oil sands giants can afford to lose a few bucks on
transport costs when the alternative is shutting in production
or leaving crude stranded in Alberta.
"The traders have been somewhat chased out of it," said
Travis Brock, an executive at Strobel Starostka. "The producers
have a long view. Even if it's not the best netback, they have
made commitments to move some (crude) by rail and they will
continue to do that."
DIFFICULT DIFFERENTIALS
Nimble marketing shops like Elbow River Marketing, a
subsidiary of Parkland Fuel Corp, were among the first
to spot opportunities to ship cheap crude to the U.S. markets.
Global traders like Glencore and Trafigura AG
followed suit.
The price their barrels commanded in the United States more
than covered the $13 to $21 per barrel cost of loading crude
onto rail cars and shipping it across the continent.
But with Western Canadian Select heavy blend trading at a
discount of $13 per barrel to West Texas Intermediate crude
futures, compared with $30 or $40 per barrel at times
last year, that arbitrage opportunity has disappeared.
As a rule of thumb, traders in Calgary say WCS should trade
$15-$20 per barrel below WTI to be worth railing to the U.S.
Gulf Coast, where it competes with Maya, a Mexican blend of
similar quality.
"As these spreads contract, the ability to do arbitrage on a
spot basis does narrow," said Tom McMillan, director of
corporate communications at Parkland Fuel. He declined to
comment on Parkland's operations.
Strobel Starostka is moving eight tank cars a day, roughly
4,200 bpd, from what could be a 40 car-per-day or 21,000 bpd
facility in Lethbridge, Alberta, because marketers have backed
away, Marvin Trimble, director of commercial development said.
Not all trading houses are retreating, however. A Trafigura
spokeswoman said their participation in Canada and the United
States had not changed substantially.
UNIT TRAIN DEMAND
As oil sands production booms, Canadian producers have
rushed to embrace crude-by-rail as an alternative to congested
export pipelines. Many spending to secure their own long-term
tank car leases and loading facilities.
The big producers favour unit trains terminals, which can
ship up to 60,0000 barrels of crude in one go, and offer better
economics than mixed cargo manifest trains.
Strobel Starostka plans to build three unit train terminals
to tap into demand. At Gibsons' new 140,000 bpd Hardisty
terminal, operated in partnership with U.S. Development Group,
shippers have signed take-or-pay contracts of at least five
years.
Even though current spreads do not cover the cost of
shipping crude by unit train to the Gulf Coast, when pipelines
are full it may be the only way to get crude to market.
By alleviating crude bottlenecks in Alberta, rail helps prop
up prices. Larger oil sands players still send the majority of
production to market via pipeline, and use rail as a hedge.
"For producers, if rail sucks, it means everything else they
have got going down is making money," said a midstream source.
