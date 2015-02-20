Feb 20 Here are the main elements of new rail safety legislation that the Canadian government unveiled on Friday :

* Federally regulated railway companies must obtain and maintain legislated minimum levels of insurance based on the type and volume of dangerous goods they carry. Minimum insurance levels will vary from C$25 million ($20 million) for no or low quantities of dangerous goods to a maximum of C$1 billion for substantial quantities. Federally regulated railways include the Canadian operations of major U.S. companies such as BNSF Railroad, which is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc, CSX Corp and Union Pacific Corp.

* Transporters of crude will be required to pay a levy of C$1.65 per tonne of oil shipped to build up a supplementary fund to pay for damages exceeding a railway's minimum insurance. The fund will be capped at C$250 million.

* The minister of transport and transport ministry inspectors will gain more powers to order railway companies and others to take specified measures to boost safety or stop any activity deemed necessary for safe railway operations.

* Federally regulated railway companies and local companies operating on federal main tracks will have to appoint an executive to be accountable for safety management systems and responsible for the operations and activities of the company.

* Railway companies must establish ways of allowing employees to report safety contraventions and hazards to the company without fear of reprisal.

* Railway companies must pay more attention to the potential for employee fatigue when scheduling shifts ($1 = 1.25 Canadian)

