Aug 19 Canada's Transportation Safety Board on
Tuesday released its final report on last year's Lac-Mégantic
crude train disaster, including a list of 18 "causes and
contributing factors" to the catastrophic derailment that killed
47 people.
Most of the independent agency's findings focused on what
happened the night of the accident, the state of the train,
actions taken by employees of the Montreal, Maine and Atlantic
Railway Ltd and the company's overall safety culture. For the
most part, they have been previously reported.
But the last three findings singled out Transport Canada,
the federal transportation ministry, for criticism:
1. The agency found that Transport Canada knew about major
operational changes at Montreal, Maine and Atlantic (MMA) but
"did not provide adequate regulatory oversight" to make sure the
railway addressed new risks.
The agency noted in its full report that MMA's dangerous
goods shipments rose 280 percent between 2011 and 2012, largely
because of an increase in crude oil shipments.
2. Transport Canada's Quebec office found "recurring safety
deficiencies" at MMA but did not follow up to ensure they were
fixed, the agency found.
In the full report, the agency wrote that "for several
years, MMA had been identified as a railway company with an
elevated level of risk requiring more frequent inspections."
Among other things, problems with "train securement" came up
multiple times between 2005 and the accident.
Train securement proved a key factor in the disaster. The
train was left unattended on a slanted track, with an
insufficient number of hand brakes set to hold its full weight
after a locomotive fire disabled another type of brake. The
runaway train hurtled into Lac-Mégantic, derailed and exploded
on July 6, 2013, leveling the town center.
3. Transport Canada's Quebec office did only a "limited number"
of audits of MMA's safety management system, the agency found,
noting the audits had limited scope. The department had no
procedure to ensure problems were corrected, it added.
It wrote that this "contributed to the systemic weaknesses
in Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway's safety management system
remaining unaddressed."
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Paul Simao)