OTTAWA, Sept 17 The Canadian government will
fine Canadian National Railway Co for failing to meet
minimum weekly grain volumes, a spokeswoman for Transport
Minister Lisa Raitt said on Wednesday.
The maximum weekly fine is C$100,000 ($91,100) and Raitt
will decide the amount, the spokeswoman said. A spokesman for
Canadian National said any such move would be unfounded.
In March, Ottawa forced Canadian National and rival Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd to each move 500,000 tonnes of grain
weekly and thereby unclog bottlenecks that followed record 2013
wheat harvest.
($1=$1.10 Canadian)
