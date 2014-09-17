OTTAWA, Sept 17 The Canadian government will fine Canadian National Railway Co for failing to meet minimum weekly grain volumes, a spokeswoman for Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said on Wednesday.

The maximum weekly fine is C$100,000 ($91,100) and Raitt will decide the amount, the spokeswoman said. A spokesman for Canadian National said any such move would be unfounded.

In March, Ottawa forced Canadian National and rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd to each move 500,000 tonnes of grain weekly and thereby unclog bottlenecks that followed record 2013 wheat harvest.

