OTTAWA Nov 29 The Canadian government on
Saturday extended the requirement that the country's two big
railways ship a minimum amount of grain per week, but reduced
the requisite amount in light of this year's smaller harvest.
Ottawa had imposed minimum volumes in March after a
record-large 2013 harvest and frigid winter bogged down crop
movement by Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd.
For the most recent period, the busy harvest stretch from
Aug. 1 to Nov. 29, each railway has had to move a minimum of
536,250 tonnes of grain each week.
This will now be reduced to 345,000 tonnes each per week
from Nov. 30-Dec. 20; 200,000 from Dec. 21-Jan. 3, 2015; 325,000
from Jan. 4-Feb. 21; 345,000 from Feb. 22-March 21; and 465,000
from March 22-28.
"Our government continues to act to ensure that grain and
all commodities get to market in a timely manner," Agriculture
Minister Gerry Ritz said in announcing the new rules, which take
effect on Sunday.
CN said balance has been restored to the grain supply chain.
"The government of Canada today should have focused on
encouraging greater supply chain collaboration and announced it
was lifting - not reimposing - minimum weekly grain volume
requirements on railways," CN said in a statement.
This year's harvest was large but smaller than last year. A
statement from Ritz and Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said total
grain supply for the current crop year was estimated to be 71.8
million tonnes, comprising a 56.4 million-tonne crop and a
carry-over from last crop year of about 15.4 million.
The government said that to support the efficiency of the
grain supply chain, both railways must submit to it formal
winter contingency plans.
To expand transparency of the logistics system, railways
must also provide information on car order fulfillment by
corridor, it added.
Western farmers and grain handlers in the Prairie provinces
from which the ruling Conservatives draw support had argued for
extending the regulations.
But mills and processors based in eastern Canada and the
United States that rely on western grains had said they were at
a disadvantage as railways maximize volume through the West
Coast to meet the government's targets at the expense of their
markets.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer in Ottawa and Rod Nickel in
Winnipeg; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)