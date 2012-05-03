May 3 Canada's Transport Minister Denis Lebel said on Thursday the government may not have legislation ready to enable service agreements between railways and shippers until autumn.

"It's very difficult to have a timeline before the summer... If it's in the fall, it will be in the fall," Lebel said, speaking to reporters by conference call from Germany.

Lebel said he is awaiting a final report from a facilitator appointed by the Conservative government last autumn to lead a six-month process aiming to improve rail service.

Shippers, including grain, auto, and steel companies, among others, are eager to establish a process to form service agreements with railways when direct negotiations fail.