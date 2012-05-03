May 3 Canada's Transport Minister Denis Lebel
said on Thursday the government may not have legislation ready
to enable service agreements between railways and shippers until
autumn.
"It's very difficult to have a timeline before the summer...
If it's in the fall, it will be in the fall," Lebel said,
speaking to reporters by conference call from Germany.
Lebel said he is awaiting a final report from a facilitator
appointed by the Conservative government last autumn to lead a
six-month process aiming to improve rail service.
Shippers, including grain, auto, and steel companies, among
others, are eager to establish a process to form service
agreements with railways when direct negotiations fail.