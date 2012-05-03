May 3 Canada's Transport Minister Denis Lebel
said on Thursday the government may not introduce legislation
designed to give shippers more clout with the country's two big
railways until autumn.
"It's very difficult to have a timeline before the summer...
If it's in the fall, it will be in the fall," Lebel said,
speaking to reporters by conference call from Germany.
Grain companies and farmers have long complained about
lacking clout to deal with the two railways - Canadian National
Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd -
to ensure adequate service.
Those groups as well as auto and steel companies, among
other shippers, are eager to establish a process that would let
them fall back on basic service agreements when direct
negotiations with railways fail.
Such service level agreements could detail the obligations
of each party, performance standards and a dispute-resolution
process, possibly with penalties against railways for poor
service.
Lebel said he is awaiting a final report from a facilitator
who was appointed by the Conservative government last autumn to
lead a six-month process aiming to improve rail service.
The report is expected to help the government draft a law
setting out a template for service level agreements.