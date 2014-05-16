OTTAWA May 16 Canada will propose fines of up
to C$250,000 ($229,000) on railway companies that violate safety
requirements, the government announced on Friday in the latest
reaction to last year's deadly oil-by-rail crash in
Lac-Megantic, Quebec.
The administrative penalties, already in use in the marine
and aviation sectors, provide a faster alternative to
prosecution, Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said in her
announcement.
Maximum fines will be C$50,000 for an individual and
C$250,000 for a corporation.
Rail safety came to the fore after last July's fiery
oil-train crash which leveled the heart of Lac-Megantic and
killed 47 people.
($1=$1.09 Canadian)
