TORONTO Aug 21 A Canadian train has derailed causing diesel fuel to leak in the densely populated city of Toronto, but causing no injuries, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said on Sunday.

The board said two trains sideswept each other as they were going in opposite directions, causing "one or two" cars from one of the trains to derail. It was not immediately clear what it carried. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Dominic Evans)