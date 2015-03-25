OTTAWA, March 25 Three Canadian National Railway
Co derailments in the same area in three weeks are a
significant problem and cannot be explained away as a fluke of
nature, Canadian Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said in an
interview on Wednesday.
CN Rail oil trains came off the tracks and caught fire near
the small northern Ontario town of Gogama on both Feb. 14 and
March 7. A third train hauling empty cars derailed in the same
area on March 5.
"I'm concerned about it ... three in a row is significant,"
Raitt said in her parliamentary office. "There must be reasons
behind it. It cannot just be a fluke of nature."
An initial Transportation Safety Board of Canada probe said
track faults could be responsible for all three accidents
Raitt said the federal transport ministry has inspected
"every single inch of rails" along the 300-mile (485 km) stretch
of track in question and is analyzing the data.
In response to the accidents, CN Rail has reduced the speed
of trains in the region and boosted its own inspections. Raitt
said she was satisfied with the measures for now.
A rapid rise in the transport of crude oil by rail in recent
years has increased concerns about the chances of a disaster. A
runaway oil train leveled the center of the Quebec town of
Lac-Megantic in July 2013, killing 47 people.
Raitt also said the government would decide within days on
whether to extend its requirements that CN Rail and Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd haul a minimum amount of grain. The
government, though, does not intend to tell them where to ship
the grain, she added.
She called "ridiculous" CP Rail's refusal to pay government
fines for not meeting the minimum shipments.
