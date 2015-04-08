(Adds comment from CN Rail)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, April 7 The Canadian government would
like to finalize specifications for a new version of the tank
cars used to transport crude oil by rail by the end of this
month, Canadian Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said on Tuesday.
In the wake of several high-profile accidents involving
trains carrying crude oil, Canada and the United States are
drafting tougher standards that will see see the vast majority
of tank cars currently in use retrofitted or replaced.
Transport Canada last month released implementation
deadlines that would keep some cars in service for another
decade until 2025, even though accident investigators have said
they perform poorly in crashes.
Asked whether that timeline could change, Raitt said:
"Everything is still under consideration."
On Monday, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board
(NTSB) said a 10-year deadline was "excessively long" and
recommended a more aggressive schedule. The U.S. Department of
Transportation has yet to announce its timeline.
"Those are the kinds of comments that we're looking for,"
Raitt said of the NTSB's recommendations, adding that she
recently met with the chair of Canada's Transportation Safety
Board (TSB).
The TSB, an independent federal agency, said last month that
it was concerned about Transport Canada's 10-year timeline.
The minister said industry needs clarity on what the final
standard will be.
"We've just got to assimilate a little bit more information,
talk to the U.S., and then come out with it," she said. "I would
really like to be able to deal with this in April."
Separately, Raitt said she was waiting on results of a full
inspection of Canadian National Railway Co's Ruel
subdivision in Northern Ontario, where three trains derailed in
February and March.
"If there are any breaches of the Railway Safety Act, I can
assure you that we would be seeking prosecution," she said.
"TSB gave early results saying it looks like a rail break,
and if that's the case, CN really should be working on their
infrastructure."
CN spokesman Mark Hallman said the railway took immediate
steps to address potential rail-related problems in the area
after the accidents and communicated its plan to the government.
"CN will continue to meet its responsibilities under the
Railway Safety Act," he said.
Raitt said she welcomed the fact that the railway has
reduced the speed of its trains in the area while investigating
the accidents.
