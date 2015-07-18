TORONTO, July 18 A Canadian National Railway Co
train derailed on Saturday, halting passenger rail
service on major routes between Toronto and Ottawa, as well as
Toronto and Montreal, Via Rail said.
Canadian National said seven cars on a westbound freight
train derailed at about 13:50 ET/1750 GMT near Bowmanville
Ontario. Bowmanville is about 75 km (47 miles) east of Toronto.
The railway said there were no injuries or dangerous goods
involved and the cause is under investigation.
Via, the country's main passenger rail service, said because
of the derailment, all of its trains are canceled for the
remainder of the day between Toronto and Ottawa, as well as
between Toronto and Montreal, in both directions.
Via said it was arranging alternate transportation for
affected passengers. Train services are expected to resume
Sunday morning and trains between Montreal and Ottawa are
operating normally.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Alan Crosby)