By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, April 1 The Transportation Safety Board
of Canada renewed its call on Tuesday for the speedy phase-out
of older oil-by-rail cars in light of last summer's inferno that
killed 47 people in an oil train explosion in the Quebec town of
Lac-Megantic.
"A long and gradual phase-out of older-model cars simply
isn't good enough," Transportation Safety Board Chair Wendy
Tadros told a House of Commons committee examining whether
Canada's safety is adequate as much more oil is sent by rail.
This echoed remarks she made on Jan. 23 when her agency and
the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board made initial
recommendations stemming from the Lac-Megantic crash and other
oil-by-rail accidents.
Regulators are focusing on DOT-111 tanker cars which are
used to carry oil. New DOT-111s are being built to safer
standards but the question is what to do with the large number
of older ones. Tadros said all the cars in the Lac-Megantic
disaster were older.
"As you can see from this photo, even the cars at the end of
the train... - these are the cars that were moving relatively
slowly when they derailed - even those cars were very badly
damaged, and that has taught us something," Tadros said.
The railways on both sides of the border, which often do not
own the tanker cars but which can become liable in an accident,
would like aggressive phase-outs of the older DOT-111s.
The U.S. Railway Supply Institute, representing tank car
owners and lessors, had estimated in December that modification
of the legacy tank cars could take 10 years but in February it
suggested the time for addressing the highest risks could be
shortened if crude and ethanol tank cars were modified first.
Transport Minister Lisa Raitt has 90 days, till April 23, to
respond to the Transportation Safety Board's recommendations.
Because of how tanker cars travel back and forth across the
U.S. border, Canadian policymakers want to see safety standards
implemented jointly with the United States.
Raitt said in early January that the two countries would
introduce new safety standards "fairly soon".
One idea that has been broached has been to force the
railways to avoid cities when they move crude oil, but railroads
tend to go through cities and the goods sometimes leave from
downtown ports.
"These railways were built throughout Canada, and cities
grew up along the railways," Tadros said.
"I'm not sure that it's possible to avoid every urban area.
We would rather see a systemic approach that would have those
older cars phased out."
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Chizu Nomiyama)