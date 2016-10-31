MONTREAL Oct 31 Too many Canadian train crews
are not getting sufficient rest and railroads need to do more to
apply fatigue science to scheduling, the country's transport
safety watchdog said on Monday.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, an independent
government agency, singled out rail fatigue in its 2016 watch
list, which identifies key safety issues in Canadian
transportation. It said it would meet with industry and
government representatives as soon as Tuesday to push for
concrete action.
"Fatigue has been a factor in numerous railway
investigations, most notably regarding freight train
operations," TSB Chairwoman Kathy Fox said in a statement.
"Too many train crews aren't getting the rest they need,
whether it's shifts that are too long or irregular scheduling
that interferes with normal sleep times."
Fatigue management for Canadian rail employees has been
repeatedly raised as a safety concern by the Teamster Canada
Rail Conference. The union represents workers at Canadian
National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
.
Officials at the union, CN and CP could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The TSB chairwoman also said the federal regulator,
Transport Canada, had been slow in addressing previous safety
guidance from the TSB, noting that 52 recommendations on various
issues have been outstanding for 10 years or more.
The TSB said as a result, it will take a more proactive
approach with government and industry and report publicly on the
results.
"No longer is it enough to point out a problem and wait for
others to take notice," Fox said.
(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Dan Grebler)