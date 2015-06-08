June 8 World Fuel Services Corp has
agreed to contribute $110 million to a compensation fund for
victims of the Lac-Megantic rail disaster as part of a
settlement with the Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway and its
bankruptcy trustees.
A subsidiary of World Fuel Services sold the light crude oil
that was on the runaway train when it crashed in the center of
the town of Lac-Megantic, exploding and killing 47 people. The
company said it expects insurance will cover the payment.
Victims of the disaster agreed to a nearly $200 million
settlement with some of the other companies involved, including
the insolvent Montreal Maine and Atlantic, in January.
At the time, a lawyer representing the victims said he would
continue to pursue claims against World Fuel Services and other
companies. Closely held Irving Oil agreed in March to contribute
C$75 million ($61 million) to the compensation fund.
"We believe that participating in the settlement and
contributing to the compensation fund is in the best interests
of our shareholders and will also aid in providing closure to
those affected by this tragic accident," said Chief Executive
Michael Kasbar in a release.
($1 = $1.24 Canadian)
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Leslie Adler)