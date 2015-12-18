By Fergal Smith
TORONTO
TORONTO Dec 18 Pressure on the Bank of Canada
to ease rates further in response to low oil prices may have
diminished because of the weakness of the Canadian dollar and
the strengthening U.S. economy, economists said.
The loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially
known, fell to below 72 U.S. cents, a more-than-11 year low,
after the U.S. Federal Reserve began its tightening cycle on
Wednesday confident that the U.S. recovery will continue.
That compares with a 76 U.S. cents rate assumed by the Bank
of Canada when it last updated its forecasts in October and 80
U.S. cents assumed in July, providing additional stimulus for
the manufacturing and export sectors.
"I am not in the camp that thinks that they are going to
have to cut interest rates," said David Rosenberg, chief
economist & strategist at Gluskin Sheff & Associates. "The
currency is doing a lot of the heavy lifting."
The drop in U.S. crude oil to $35 a barrel leaves it well
below the $45 price assumed by the central bank in October, and
even further below the $60 price assumed in July, running the
risk that energy investment gets cut back even further.
However, the central bank will need to see that the lower
level of oil prices is leading to a decline in activity overall,
according to Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at Royal
Bank of Canada.
"Consumer spending is holding up fairly well," said Ferley,
as households benefit from lower oil prices.
The Bank of Canada cut its policy rate 50 basis points
earlier this year as an oil price shock led to contraction in
the economy in each of the first two quarters. The most recent
leg lower in oil prices has revived expectations for further
easing.
The economy pulled out of recession in the third quarter,
but momentum softened heading into the final quarter of the year
and data for October, including a 1.8 percent drop
in exports, has mostly disappointed.
"We can't rule out the risk of another dip in GDP (gross
domestic product)," said Derek Holt, vice president of economics
at Scotiabank.
The central bank is due to make its next interest rate
announcement and update its economic projections on Jan. 20.
"I see much less evidence of the rebound in key sectors than
the Bank (of Canada) does," said David Watt, chief economist at
HSBC Bank Canada.
A rate cut in January would be "prudent," he added.
