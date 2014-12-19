OTTAWA Dec 19 Fitch Ratings agency downgraded
its rating of Ontario on Friday, citing concerns over whether
the Canadian province will be able to balance its books in the
time frame it has promised.
Fitch lowered its rating to AA minus from AA, while the
outlook was revised to stable from negative.
Ontario, Canada's most populous province, has pledged it
will have its budget balanced by 2017-18, though the province
trimmed its economic growth forecasts in the fiscal update it
issued last month.
Difficult actions will be necessary to achieve that goal and
budget options will likely be more limited given the steps
Ontario has already taken to achieve its targets, Fitch said.
The downgrade "reflects Fitch's concern that risks remain to
achieving its goals, and both debt burden and the accumulated
deficit will remain significantly elevated," the agency said.
The province's goal to bring its debt level down to 27
percent of gross domestic product from the current level at
around 40 percent is also "likely to prove challenging," Fitch
said.
The province's debt has expanded greatly since the
recession, though interest on outstanding debt remains
manageable, Fitch said.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Tom Brown)