VANCOUVER, June 29 British Columbia said on
Wednesday it will end self-regulation in its real estate sector
and dramatically boost fines for misconduct, amid public
frustration over skyrocketing housing prices and reports of
shady practices by some agents.
The move by the Canadian province comes the day after an
independent advisory board released a blistering report on
shortcomings in its real estate industry and recommended
sweeping changes to how the sector is regulated.
Premier Christy Clark, speaking to reporters in Vancouver,
said all regulatory and rule-making powers will be transferred
to a dedicated superintendent of real estate, to be hired by the
province immediately.
"The real estate sector has had 10 years to get it right on
self-regulation and they haven't. So we are going to end that
privilege," said Clark.
She also pledged to take immediate action on the advisory
board's other recommendations, including boosting the maximum
penalties for misconduct to C$250,000 ($191,703) from a current
C$10,000 for individual licensees, and to C$500,000 from
C$20,000 for brokerages.
Soaring housing prices, particularly in the Vancouver area,
have prompted concern that speculators and foreign investors are
driving the market rather than local housing needs, with public
frustrations further fanned by near-daily media reports on
predatory practices by some agents and brokers.
British Columbia's real estate industry is currently
regulated by both regional real estate boards, who are industry
groups, and the provincially-backed Real Estate Council, a board
made up of real estate professionals and non-industry members.
The make-up of the Council, which will continue to have a
role, will be overhauled so that the majority of its seats are
held by non-industry members, to better serve public interest,
Clark said.
She also laid out her government's six principles for
housing affordability, though they did not include action on
foreign ownership or specific new taxes, like a speculation tax.
The province is now working on new legislation to reflect
the planned changes, including moving all regulatory power to
the Superintendent and the higher penalties.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by David Gregorio)