NEW YORK Nov 4 Canada's Come by Chance
refinery, on the far eastern tip of the country, has swapped out
its mainstay Iraqi crude to run almost wholly on U.S. shale oil,
industry sources say, the latest sign of how the shale boom is
redrawing global oil trade.
Some two months after South Korea's national energy firm
agreed to sell the refinery to a newly formed New York-based
commodities group, the 115,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) plant in
Newfoundland has already begun making significant changes in its
crude oil diet, according to two sources familiar with its
operations, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Today, the facility is running mainly on crude oil being
shipped out of Texas, according to the sources as well as
shipping data compiled by Thomson Reuters. That is a big switch
from the first nine months of the year, when over 70 percent of
its feedstock was coming from Iraq, data show.
The switch at Come by Chance - a town named for its
remoteness on the island of Newfoundland - is the most dramatic
sign yet of how a growing bounty of light, sweet U.S. shale oil
is displacing other producers in refineries worldwide.
While rapidly rising North American production has already
backed out imports across most of the U.S. Gulf and East coasts,
and some of Canada, the Come by Chance refinery is the
furthest-flung plant to make such a major switch, suggesting
that cheaper domestic prices are compensating for higher freight
costs.
The big shift in feedstock from generally sour Iraqi crude
to light, sweet U.s. shale has not been entirely trouble-free,
however. In the past few weeks, the facility has been running at
anywhere between 90,000 and 105,000-bpd as it adjusts to the new
slate, one of the sources said. Both of the sources said it was
currently running at about 105,000 bpd.
Asked to confirm the switch from Iraqi crude oil to U.S.
crudes at the Canadian refinery, a spokesman for the Korean
National Oil Company, South Korea's state-run oil company, said
the incoming owners are now making those decisions. He said the
deal was expected to close in November.
The new owners, SilverRange Financial Partners, a little
known merchant bank run by two former senior Wall Street oil
traders, also declined to comment, citing the pending sale.
That deal is expected to close "imminently," a source said.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw, additional reporting by Ahmed
Rasheed in Baghdad, Meeyoung Cho in Seoul; Editing by Jonathan
Leff and Tomasz Janowski)