TORONTO Feb 27 Canada's provincial securities
regulators are looking to extend their jurisdiction to cover
crowdfunding, the grass-roots form of fundraising being pursued
by a growing number of start-ups and small ventures.
The move is part of a broader plan to revise rules around
who is qualified to invest in a publicly-traded company without
first seeing a prospectus.
Prospectus documents are designed to disclose the risks of
buying into a company and protect vulnerable buyers. But some
critics see them as onerous requirements that can hamper
fund-raising for young enterprises.
The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), the council of
provincial regulators, said on Thursday they aim to strike a
balance between making more cash available to promising
start-ups and ensuring investors aren't stretching beyond their
means to invest in risky bets.
The proposals, which are open to public comment until the
end of May, include a framework to manage the growth of online
crowdfunding sites pitching private opportunities to investors
who might then decide to invest between C$20,000 ($17,900) and
C$150,000.
The Ontario Securities Commission, the biggest of the
country's provincial regulators, said the proposed amendments
would require changes to its definition of so-called accredited
investors, who can legally invest without seeing a prospectus.
The proposed rules would also include plain language forms
explaining risks associated with an investment, and cover the
resale of securities, which could lead to the creation of
secondary markets for private placements.
The regulators said they don't plan to alter dollar
thresholds in existing rules to become a qualified investor.
Regulators assume qualified investors, such as individuals
who have more than C$1 million in financial assets, are
sophisticated enough to carefully evaluate an opportunity, rich
enough to have someone else do it, or otherwise able to sustain
a loss of that capital.
The regulators looked to tighten rules after the 2007-08
financial crisis, but investors, issuers and exchanges say
making small investments easier could significantly expand the
funding pool available to Canada's junior mining and tech
start-up industries.
The proposal document can be accessed here: