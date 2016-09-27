TORONTO, Sept 27 Canadian securities regulators
plan to review the cyber security disclosures of some of their
largest issuers in coming months as part of a renewed focus on
the growing threat presented by hacking, a council of provincial
regulators said on Tuesday.
The threat to companies and the broader financial market
system from cyber attacks has jumped sharply as they become more
frequent, complex and costly, the Canadian Securities
Administrators, an umbrella group of the country's provincial
and territorial securities regulators, said in a statement.
The group said it will report findings and recommendations
from its reviews and stressed the need for more coordination and
information sharing.
"We want to ensure they are aware of the challenges, have a
sufficient level of preparedness, and are as resilient as
possible against cyber risks," Louis Morisset, the head of the
Quebec provincial regulator and current chair of the CSA, said
in the statement.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bill Trott)