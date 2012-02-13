* Carney and Flaherty send letters to U.S. counterparts
* Say Volcker rule should exempt Canada gov't securities
* Say proposed rule could hinder global financial reform
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Feb 13 Canada stepped up pressure
on Washington on Monday to rewrite its controversial Volcker
rule to remove restrictions on Canadian bank activities that it
says do not threaten the U.S. financial system.
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, who is also chairman of
the Financial Stability Board, a global watchdog set up by the
Group of 20 nations, and Finance Minister Jim Flaherty laid out
their complaints about the rule, included in the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law, in letters to their U.S. counterparts.
Canada's banks are so interconnected with U.S. financial
system that the law's ban on proprietary trading would rob the
Canadian government bond market of needed liquidity and hamper
bank-sponsored hedge funds unnecessarily, they argued.
The draft rule targets activities that actually help
strengthen Canada's financial system, they said.
"The Volcker rule as drafted would also potentially apply to
Canadian banks' much larger Canadian operations, which pose no
risk to U.S. taxpayers or U.S. financial stability," Flaherty
wrote in his letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner.
"The Volcker rule could apply to transactions between
Canadian banks that are simply facilitated by U.S.-based
financial infrastructure, such as U.S. clearing houses. This
could have unintended adverse consequences for the U.S.
financial system," he wrote.
The rule prohibits banks that receive government backstops
such as deposit insurance from making risky trades with their
own funds.
It makes an exception for U.S. Treasuries. Canada has been
one of the most outspoken countries requesting that the
exemption be extended to their own government debt markets.
Their arguments have not moved the rule's namesake and
champion, former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, who
last month dismissed Canada's concerns as unimportant and said
the country did not rely on the United States for proprietary
trading.
Carney proposed two amendments to the draft rule on behalf
of Canada in his letter to Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke.
One change would address a concern that Canadian banks would
face restrictions for market-making and hedging activities even
if they pose no risk to the U.S. financial system.
The draft rule treats Canadian mutual funds on par with U.S.
hedge funds and private equity funds, which could prevent some
banks from sponsoring mutual funds that deal with U.S. residents
for fear of non-compliance.
"The difficulty of distinguishing legitimate market-making
activities from prohibited proprietary trading could reduce
trading activity and could severely disrupt the liquidity and
resilience of Canadian financial markets," Carney wrote.
Secondly, he suggests that Canadian government securities be
exempt from the ban on proprietary trading.
Carney's concerns extend beyond Canada. He said the rule
appears to prevent non-U.S. banks from entering transactions
that may involve U.S.-based market infrastructure such as
trading platforms and clearing houses.
This could make it difficult to carry out global financial
reforms that call for increased use of trading platforms and
central clearing for derivatives, he said.