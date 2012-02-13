OTTAWA Feb 13 Canada's central bank chief
and finance minister sent letters to their U.S. counterparts
expressing concerns about the proposed Volcker Rule, which they
said would have adverse effects on the Canadian financial system
and global regulatory reform.
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, in a letter to U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, proposed two changes to
the legislation that would effectively exempt Canada from some
of the proposed restrictions.
"I would urge you, in finalising these rules, to take into
consideration the interconnectedness of the Canadian and U.S.
financial systems, the potential for unintended impacts on the
Canadian financial system and the possibility that the rule, as
currently drafted, could reduce global financial resilience
rather than increase it," said Carney, who is also chairman of
the Financial Stability Board.